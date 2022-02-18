Top UK Court Could Make Regulators Pay For Losing Cases

By Christopher Crosby (February 18, 2022, 5:11 PM GMT) -- Britain's highest court could redefine when, if ever, British regulators have to pay the legal costs of defendants when they lose enforcement cases, in an upcoming landmark decision involving the country's antitrust watchdog and two drug companies next week. The court will hear arguments over a failed market abuse case brought by the CMA against Pfizer and a distributor. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) The Supreme Court in London will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether the Competition and Markets Authority must cover the legal costs arising from a failed market abuse case brought against drugmaker Pfizer and a distributor, Flynn Pharma. The drugs companies...

