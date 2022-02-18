Cielo To Sell Merchant E-Solutions For Up To $290M

By Charlie Innis (February 18, 2022, 6:00 PM EST) -- Brazilian credit card processing company Cielo SA, advised by Alston & Bird, said Friday it plans to sell all of its shares in Merchant e-Solutions Inc. to an affiliate of investment firm Integrum Holdings LP for up to $290 million, including contingency payments. The transaction calls for Cielo to sell its 100% ownership stake in the Alpharetta, Georgia-based fintech company to Sam I Acquisition Corp., the Integrum Holdings unit. The price includes an up-front payment of $140 million and up to $150 million more later on, depending on if certain conditions are met as defined by the parties, according to the...

