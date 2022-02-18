Advent Takes $263M Stake In Brazil's Grupo Tigre

By McCord Pagan (February 18, 2022, 3:19 PM EST) -- Private equity firm Advent International said Friday it's investing R$1.35 billion (about $263 million) in Brazilian water treatment and construction materials business Grupo Tigre. Advent is taking a 25% stake in the company, has the right to appoint two members to Tigre's board of directors, and will help the company for its expansion plans in Brazil and in international markets, according to a joint statement. "In seeking the right partner to provide both financial and strategic support and guidance, Advent stood out given its strong track record and knowledge of the Brazilian and international markets," Grupo Tigre chairman of the board...

