Tyson Looks To Block Costco's Price-Fixing Arbitration

By Matthew Perlman (February 18, 2022, 7:09 PM EST) -- Tyson Foods asked a Washington federal court to block Costco from arbitrating claims over the alleged manipulation of chicken prices after raising concerns in multidistrict litigation about interference with an ongoing criminal probe of the industry. Tyson filed a complaint on Thursday asking the court to find it has no obligation to arbitrate with Costco and to issue an injunction blocking the arbitration from moving ahead. The case comes after the Illinois federal court overseeing broader litigation for the alleged scheme denied a bid from Tyson earlier this month to pause the arbitration over concerns about its overlap with a U.S....

