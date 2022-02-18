NJ Enviro Dept. Must Face Bulk Of Oyster Seizure Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (February 18, 2022, 1:35 PM EST) -- The bulk of a Jersey Shore oyster farmer's suit alleging state environmental regulators unlawfully shuttered his newly launched operations nine years ago will proceed in the wake of a judge's decision that the state has yet to justify its confiscation of the mollusks on the basis of their possible contamination. Instead of showing it was authorized to seize the 600,000 oysters Marc Zitter claims were improperly taken from his Cape May enterprise during a 2013 raid, the Department of Environmental Protection resorted to "statutory interpretation gymnastics," New Jersey Superior Court Judge James H. Pickering Jr. said in a decision rendered Wednesday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS