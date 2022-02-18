Insurer Fights Airline's Bid To Toss Auto Crash Coverage Suit

By Hope Patti (February 18, 2022, 1:47 PM EST) -- A CSAA Insurance Group unit urged a Nevada federal court to allow its coverage dispute with American Airlines to proceed, saying underlying state court suits over a May 2019 vehicle collision involving its policyholder do not need to be decided before declaratory relief can be granted. CSAA General Insurance argued that a federal court should weigh in on a dispute over coverage of a crash involving a CSAA policyholder who was transporting American Airlines workers. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) In opposition to the airline's motion to dismiss, CSAA General Insurance Co. said Thursday that the court should determine its obligations to defend...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS