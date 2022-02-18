BlackRock Pens Tribute To CRO, And Other People Moves

By Al Barbarino (February 18, 2022, 10:13 PM EST) -- A BlackRock memo announcing a new chief risk officer and a compliance chief hire at crypto exchange Binance.US may have snatched the most recent headlines, but there's been a flurry of additional compliance and risk-related people moves since early last week across the financial and fintech industries. Veering often from rigid corporate speak, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and President Rob Kapito paid tribute to the firm's "gentle, soft-spoken" longtime chief risk officer, Ben Golub, in a two-page memo that named a new CRO who will begin in the role at the end of February. In addition to the BlackRock reshuffle and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS