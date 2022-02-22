Texas Justices Won't Review Enviro Credit Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 22, 2022, 4:47 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court has declined to review a coating manufacturer's appeal, dismissing its allegations that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality erroneously denied it "emission reduction credits" under a deadline to use the credits. In a filing published Friday, the Texas high court issued a notice to AC Interests LP — formerly American Coatings LP — that it would not hear its case. The coating manufacturer had filed a petition for review in January, claiming that the 60-month deadline to use the emission reduction credits should have been put on hold during its six-year campaign to establish that it was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS