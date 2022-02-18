Aerospace Co. Sues Over Lunar Lander Contract Flameout

By Donald Morrison (February 18, 2022, 6:00 PM EST) -- An aerospace tech manufacturer has sued a NASA contractor to secure just over $2.5 million in damages it said it is owed for work done on specialty thrusters for lunar landings, accusing the contractor of "ghosting" after agreeing to buy materials, but never even making the first payment. Agile Space Industries Inc. filed suit Thursday against Masten Space Systems Inc. in Delaware's Superior Court, alleging Masten owes Agile $1.74 million for failing to honor a NASA contract for eight specialty spacecraft thrusters used in lunar landings. The suit also seeks $770,000 in cancellation fees. "This is an action seeking damages for...

