Fed. Circ. Backs PTAB Findings For Zaxcom Patents

By Britain Eakin (February 18, 2022, 7:43 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday upheld Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings that found three Zaxcom Inc. wireless audio recording technology patents were invalid, but which also allowed Zaxcom to amend the patents in challenges from Lectrosonics Inc., keeping the patents alive. In two nonprecedential decisions in consolidated appeals, a three-judge panel said substantial evidence supports the PTAB's findings that the original claims were invalid as obvious, but that its decisions that the amended claims were nonobvious were likewise supported by substantial evidence. Zaxcom had appealed the board's invalidation of the original claims, while Lectrosonics appealed the portion of the board's...

