Pot Shop Chain 4Front Hit With BIPA Suit By Illinois Worker

By Emilie Ruscoe (February 18, 2022, 7:01 PM EST) -- A former employee of 4Front Ventures has sued the cannabis retailer in state court in Chicago, claiming that the company's time clocks, which used workers' fingerprints, required biometric data in violation of Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act. Amber Chester said in her Wednesday suit that she worked at 4Front's Chicago location for about eight months in 2021. During her time at the company, she said, 4Front, which does business as Mission Dispensaries, required employees to clock in and out on a device that used their fingerprints — so "one employee could not clock in for another," according to Chester. Chester said...

