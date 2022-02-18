Art Not Made By Humans Can't Be Copyrighted, Office Says

By Andrew Karpan (February 18, 2022, 9:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Copyright Office's three-person appeals board has said it won't depart from "a century of copyright jurisprudence" and grant a copyright to an AI machine for a computer-generated image of a landscape called "A Recent Entrance to Paradise" in an effort to simulate the experience of a dying brain. An AI developed by artist and researcher Stephen Thaler generated this image, titled "A Recent Entrance to Paradise," which the U.S. Copyright Office's Review Board rejected Monday. The Monday ruling by the office's Review Board was the latest in a line of bad news for Stephen Thaler, an AI researcher known...

