Airbus Cannot End Qatar Contract With £600M Dispute Afoot

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 18, 2022, 5:05 PM GMT) -- A London judge ruled on Friday that Airbus must not take any steps to end a multimillion-dollar contract with Qatar Airways while the two companies resolve a £618 million ($839 million) damages suit over allegedly defective planes that Airbus built for the carrier. High Court Judge David Waksman granted an application from Qatar Airways Group QCSC to order France-based Airbus SAS not to take any action to end its contract with the airline to build a fleet of A351 aircraft until the lawsuit over defective planes is resolved. Airbus tried to terminate the A351 contract after Qatar sued it in December...

