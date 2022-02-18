Cannabis Bill Roundup: Legalization Bids In The Heartland

By Sam Reisman (February 18, 2022, 8:57 PM EST) -- Legislators in Wyoming, Missouri and Kentucky debuted bills to legalize cannabis in some form, while South Dakota lawmakers took steps toward a regulated recreational regime, and lawmakers in New York approved a bill to give the state's hemp growers a crack at the incoming adult-use market. Here are the major legislative moves in cannabis reform from the past week. Wyoming lawmakers on Wednesday introduced a bipartisan bill to create a medical marijuana program. The bill's sponsors include Rep. Eric Barlow, the House Speaker of the Republican-controlled chamber. H.B. 140, or the Wyoming Patient Cannabis Act of 2022, would assign regulatory authority...

