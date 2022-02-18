Ga. Chief Justice To Watch Pigskin Instead Of Pleadings

By Rosie Manins (February 18, 2022, 4:27 PM EST) -- Georgia's top judge says he will be swapping the bench for the bleachers when he leaves the court this summer to spend more time with his family and watch his son play college football, affirming in an interview with Law360 that his bombshell resignation was more about sports than politics, notwithstanding rumors to the contrary. Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice David E. Nahmias, 57, announced his resignation on Feb. 11, three days after delivering his first State of the Judiciary address to the Georgia General Assembly. His last day on the court is July 17, at the end of its next...

