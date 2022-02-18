Feds Accuse Pennsylvania Man Of Torturing Worker In Iraq

By Alyssa Aquino (February 18, 2022, 4:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice charged a Pennsylvania man with torturing a man who raised concerns about a weapons factory in Iraq, marking the second time a U.S. citizen has been accused of violating the torture statute, according to a Friday announcement. Federal prosecutors said that Ross Roggio directed Kurdish soldiers to abduct, detain and torture an employee for 39 days to prevent him from exposing issues with a factory construction and weapons project that Roggio oversaw in the Kurdistan region in Iraq. "These charges demonstrate that the Department of Justice will hold U.S. citizens who commit horrendous acts of violence...

