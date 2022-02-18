DC Circ. Is Urged To Greenlight COVID-19 Death Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (February 18, 2022, 7:41 PM EST) -- A family suing a nursing home over a relative's COVID-19 death told the District of Columbia Circuit on Friday to affirm a Pennsylvania federal judge's decision that allowed their negligence suit to move forward, saying the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act doesn't preempt the claims. Christopher Beaty Jr. and Nichole Garcia lodged a brief asking the federal appeals court to uphold U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond's decision to deny a motion to dismiss filed by Fair Acres Geriatric Center, a Delaware County, Pennsylvania, nursing home operated by the county. The suit accuses Fair Acres of failing to implement...

