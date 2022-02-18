American U. Says US Bias Laws Don't Apply To Soccer Coach

By Beverly Banks (February 18, 2022, 6:35 PM EST) -- American University asked the D.C. Circuit on Friday to uphold a district court's ruling finding federal bias laws are irrelevant to a Trinidadian coach's suit alleging he was not hired for the university's head soccer coaching role because he is Black and not a U.S. citizen. In a 43-page brief, the university said the D.C. Circuit should not revive David Nakhid's bias suit after U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta ruled in September that the professional coach and AU soccer team alum had no evidence to prove his discrimination claims. The university said that Nakhid failed to show a discriminatory motive...

