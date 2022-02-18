Pa. Panel Says Widow Can Get Late 9/11 Victim's Fund Award

By Matthew Santoni (February 18, 2022, 6:42 PM EST) -- The widow of a man who died from long-term effects of the 9/11 attacks can claim money he was awarded from a victims' compensation fund, since the Pennsylvania law governing estates could incorporate an expanded version of the federal victims' compensation law, a divided state appellate court said Friday. A post-9/11 addition to Pennsylvania law allowed surviving spouses to claim 100% of the victims' awards – which were initially limited to the immediate victims of the attack – but the Superior Court of Pennsylvania ruled that also applied to later revisions of federal law that expanded victims' funds to those who...

