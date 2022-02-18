Wawa Wins Ruling To Bulk Up Virus Coverage Claims In NJ

By Bill Wichert (February 18, 2022, 8:40 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge has said Wawa Inc. can pursue a revised complaint seeking coverage for its losses stemming from the coronavirus outbreak after insurance companies had sought to ax the convenience store chain's initial suit, citing the early stage of the litigation. With his decision on the dismissal bids still pending, Superior Court Judge Steven J. Polansky issued orders Thursday denying as moot those motions from Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Co. and other insurers and granting Wawa's request to file an amended complaint. In placing his reasons on the record, the judge noted that, under state court rule 4:9-1,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS