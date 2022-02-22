Judge Awards $776K In 16-Year Baseball Pitching IP Row

By Britain Eakin (February 22, 2022, 7:50 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge has ruled in a long-running patent dispute that has spanned more than 16 years that Sports Tutor Inc. owes ProBatter Sports LLC $776,000 in damages for infringing two patents on a baseball pitching machine. U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant said in a decision handed down Friday that Sports Tutor owes about $388,000 as a reasonable royalty, but doubled that amount because Sports Tutor engaged in willful misconduct that the judge said was egregious enough to warrant enhanced damages. According to the opinion, Sports Tutor presented "false evidence in an effort to manufacture a prior art defense" that...

