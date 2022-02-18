Pot Effectively Legal Under Federal Law, Orgs. Tell Court

By Sam Reisman (February 18, 2022, 7:36 PM EST) -- Two Washington state cannabis trade organizations have told a federal judge in a proposed friend-of-the-court brief that federal law has effectively allowed regulated marijuana markets to flourish and that constitutional protections and rights should apply to the industry. The organizations, the Washington CannaBusiness Association and Craft Cannabis Coalition, filed their unopposed motion for leave to file an amicus brief on Thursday in a lawsuit challenging the state's residency requirement for marijuana business owners. "Whether the State is required to regulate cannabis businesses in a way that comports with the Constitution determines whether WACA and CCC members will be treated with fundamental...

