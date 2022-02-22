Chubb Fights Golden Corral's 4th Circ. Virus Coverage Appeal

By Eli Flesch (February 22, 2022, 6:19 PM EST) -- A Chubb insurance unit urged the Fourth Circuit to uphold its win against the Golden Corral restaurant chain in a pandemic coverage suit, arguing that losses resulting from government orders weren't caused by direct physical loss or damage to the eatery's properties. In a brief filed Friday, Illinois Union Insurance Co. said the Fourth Circuit should join every other federal appeals court that has weighed in on pandemic coverage suits by finding that Golden Corral's $50 million property policy does not cover losses sustained because of government orders aimed at slowing the coronavirus' spread. Those losses didn't involve physical damage required...

