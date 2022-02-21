Insurance Broker Warns Of Disputes On COVID Work Policies

By Martin Croucher (February 21, 2022, 11:33 AM GMT) -- Almost half of businesses in Britain say they face the risk of litigation by employees over coronavirus vaccine mandates or plans to require staff to go back to working from offices, an insurance broker has warned. Gallagher said that 44% of 1,000 corporate leaders said that a major risk to their business in the coming year was the prospect of legal challenges brought by staff over working arrangements following the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey, carried out at the beginning of February, found that 37% of bosses expecting litigation said it would probably arise from requirements for employees to attend the workplace....

