Staff At More Universities Join Pensions And Pay Strike

By Najiyya Budaly (February 21, 2022, 4:24 PM GMT) -- Industrial action by academics seeking higher pensions and a pay increase spread to another 22 universities on Monday, bringing the total number of institutions affected to 68, according to the University and College Union. The move expands an action launched by the union on Feb. 14 to plug an alleged £18 billion ($24.5 billion) funding shortfall in the Universities Superannuation Scheme, known as USS. Demands include a £2,500 pay rise for all university employees. Jo Grady, general secretary of the UCU, which represents academics and other staff, criticized university employers for holding down salaries eroded by inflation and failing to plug pension gaps. "Staff aren't asking...

