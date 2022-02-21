MPs Seek To Crowdfund Rate-Hedging Scandal Challenge

By Silvia Martelli (February 21, 2022, 6:54 PM GMT) -- A group of MPs launched a crowdfunding campaign Monday to cover costs for taking the Financial Conduct Authority to court over its decision not to investigate the treatment of consumers who were excluded from a compensation program for a bank misselling scandal. The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Fair Business Banking said that it needs to raise £100,000 to bring a judicial review against the City watchdog's decision not to investigate the treatment of clients and businesses that were wrongly sold old interest rate-hedging products from 2001. The products, known as IRHPs, are contracts-for-difference, which allow buyers to hedge their exposure to changing interest rates....

