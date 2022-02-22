Santander Asks Court To Strike Out Parts Of £624M PPI Suit

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 22, 2022, 4:36 PM GMT) -- Santander asked a London court on Tuesday to strike out parts of a £624 million ($845 million) lawsuit brought by AXA over missold payment protection insurance, saying that the insurer's arguments were disingenuous and should be thrown out. Two arms of the Santander Group told Richard Field, sitting as a judge of the High Court, that insurance giant AXA should not be allowed to argue in its lawsuit against Santander that the subsidiaries had previously reached a settlement deal under which the banking company agreed to accept liability for wrongly selling payment protection insurance products, know as PPI. Two units, AXA...

