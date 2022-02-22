Wachtell, Gunderson Guide SoFi's $1.1B Deal For Technisys

By Charlie Innis (February 22, 2022, 1:17 PM EST) -- Wachtell-led financial technology lender SoFi Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it plans to buy cloud-based banking platform Technisys, advised by Gunderson Dettmer, in an all-stock deal valued at $1.1 billion to buff up its personal finance offerings. The deal calls for the San Francisco-based fintech company to acquire Technisys for 84 million shares of SoFi stock, which are together valued at roughly $1.1 billion based on the average price of the company's stock for the 20 days leading up to Feb. 15. The stock total making up the purchase price represents under 10% of SoFi's undiluted share count as of late-September, according...

