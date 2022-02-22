Mayer Brown, Wachtell Rep Cummins' $3.7B Meritor Buy

By McCord Pagan (February 22, 2022, 3:04 PM EST) -- Powertrain and vehicle parts manufacturer Cummins Inc. said Tuesday it is buying drivetrain, braking and mobility products business Meritor Inc. in a deal valued at $3.7 billion and guided by Mayer Brown LLP and Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz. Indiana-based Cummins is buying Meritor at $36.50 per share, representing a 48% premium to the latter company's stock price on Feb. 18, and the deal will help Cummins be a leader in providing powertrain products for both combustion and electric power applications, according to the statement. "The acquisition of Meritor is an important milestone for Cummins. Meritor is an industry leader, and...

