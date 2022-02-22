Pfizer Urges Top UK Court To Apply 'Loser Pays' Rule To CMA

By Christopher Crosby (February 22, 2022, 3:20 PM GMT) -- Forcing the Competition Markets Authority to pay costs for losing infringement cases will not diminish the watchdog's appetite for bringing competition proceedings in the public name, lawyers for Pfizer told the U.K. Supreme Court on Tuesday. Counsel for Pfizer and supplier Flynn Pharma has told the Supreme Court in London that it was only fair to require the CMA to pay legal costs if it loses competition proceedings. (iStock/ChainGangPictures) A lawyer for drugmaker Pfizer and supplier Flynn Pharma told Britain's highest court that it was only fair to require the CMA to pay for the legal costs if its competition proceedings...

