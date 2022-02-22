LSEG To Buy Wilson Sonsini-Guided TORA For $325M

By Charlie Innis (February 22, 2022, 2:51 PM EST) -- London Stock Exchange Group PLC announced Tuesday it plans to buy TORA, a cloud-based trading technology provider guided by Wilson Sonsini, for $325 million in order to add digital assets to its trading capabilities and expand its global reach. LSEG said the deal stands to bolster its presence in digital asset trading at a time when market participants are increasing their exposure to cryptocurrencies. The company running the London Stock Exchange also said it would benefit from TORA's established footprint in Asia, North America and Europe. "Acquiring TORA will enable LSEG to deliver critical 'at trade' capabilities for the buy side, seamlessly...

