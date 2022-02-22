Creditor Slams Bankrupt N.C. Sawmill's Ch. 11 Plan

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 22, 2022, 7:31 PM EST) -- A top creditor of a North Carolina sawmill that filed for bankruptcy in 2020 after its Austria-based developers abandoned it at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic objected on Monday to the sawmill's Chapter 11 plan, arguing that it is discriminatory and was not proposed in good faith. The bankrupt sawmill, Klausner Lumber Two LLC, improperly "gerrymandered" unsecured creditors into three separate classes "to manipulate voting" and increase the likelihood of obtaining support for its plan from at least one of the classes, Carolina Sawmills LP said in its objection filed on Monday. As a result of the gerrymander, Carolina Sawmills,...

