Paul Weiss Adds Ex-DOJ, FTC Pro To Boost Antitrust Group

By Jack Rodgers (February 22, 2022, 12:27 PM EST) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP has added a former U.S. Department of Justice antitrust litigator to its own litigation department in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Tuesday. Joshua H. Soven joins the firm as a partner after four years at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC. He will continue his antitrust work at Paul Weiss, advising clients on a range of specific issues, including antitrust investigations before the Federal Trade Commission and DOJ, as well as advising on competition disputes, the firm said. Scott A. Barshay, the firm's corporate department chairman, said antitrust and merger control counseling has been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS