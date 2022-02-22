Justices To Weigh Web Designer's No-LGBTQ Wedding Policy

By Jimmy Hoover (February 22, 2022, 10:37 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday that it will consider whether a Colorado website designer has a constitutional right to refuse to provide her services for same-sex weddings, revisiting a contentious battle between LGBTQ rights and whether business owners have a right to refuse service on religious grounds. The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will consider whether a website designer has a constitutional right to refuse to make wedding websites for same-sex couples. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) The court agreed to review a petition from website designer Lorie Smith, who is in a legal battle with Colorado's civil rights agency over her...

