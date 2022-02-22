Dental Clinic Seeks State Review In 2nd Circ. Virus Appeal

By Eli Flesch (February 22, 2022, 2:05 PM EST) -- A Connecticut dental clinic seeking coverage for its pandemic losses renewed its request for the Second Circuit to send its coverage questions to Connecticut's top court, saying that court has recently signaled interest in taking up such questions. Farmington Village Dental Associates said Monday that the Supreme Court of Connecticut's decision this month to take up a state court dispute over pandemic coverage was a sign the court wanted a chance to speak to such issues. The clinic, which is fighting the Cincinnati Insurance Co. for coverage of its pandemic losses, requested that the Second Circuit allow Connecticut's top court the...

