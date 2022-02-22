Irish High Court Asks ECJ For Guidance On Drug Patent

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 22, 2022, 5:30 PM GMT) -- The Supreme Court of Ireland has asked Europe's top court for guidance on a patent dispute over a cholesterol drug that has ended in differing results in many of the bloc's member states. Ireland's highest court referred a question to the European Court of Justice on Monday that has vexed the top courts of several European countries: can a supplementary protection certificate can be granted over a second treatment that is used alongside the patented drug but is not the primary subject of the original patent? Pharmaceuticals giant Merck Sharp & Dohme holds a supplementary protection certificate for its cholesterol drug. Ezetimibe. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS