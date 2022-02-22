Brazos Calls ERCOT Billing Unreasonable In Ch. 11 Trial

By Vince Sullivan (February 22, 2022, 7:29 PM EST) -- Bankrupt power provider Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc. told a Texas judge Tuesday that a decision by the state's electricity market regulator to raise the price of power to the statutory maximum during a 2021 winter storm wasn't a reasonable action and that the regulator's $1.9 billion claim should be disallowed. During the opening phase a trial over the claim of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, debtor attorney Lino Mendiola III of Eversheds Sutherland said the decision in the midst of the February 2021 storm to increase the price of power in the state's power market to $9,000 per megawatt-hour...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS