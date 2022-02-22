Volkswagen Moves Closer To Floating Porsche IPO

By Tom Zanki (February 22, 2022, 4:34 PM EST) -- Volkswagen AG and its top shareholder affiliated with Porsche's sports cars said Tuesday they are in advanced discussions to split off the luxury vehicle business from Volkswagen through an initial public offering. Volkswagen has negotiated a "framework agreement" with investor Porsche Automobil Holding SE that would form the basis of an IPO for the Porsche unit, the German car conglomerate said. The deal would require consent from Volkwagen's management and supervisory boards. The parties said a final decision has not been made. Further information, including a timetable and potential valuation of the Porsche business, was not available. In a separate statement, Porsche SE...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS