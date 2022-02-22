Justices Won't Review Maine Health Care Worker Vax Mandate

By Rachel Scharf (February 22, 2022, 2:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Tuesday to review the constitutionality of Maine's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers, after previously rejecting an emergency application to carve out religious exemptions to the mandate. The high court denied a petition for a writ of certiorari filed by nine unvaccinated health care workers who were allegedly fired for refusing to get the jab by Maine Gov. Janet Mills' Oct. 29 deadline. The workers said the rule, which allows for medical exemptions but not religious ones, runs afoul of federal protections. The First Circuit upheld the hospital vaccine requirement in October after finding it...

