Progressive Says Canceled Policy Can't Cover Truck Crash

By Ganesh Setty (February 22, 2022, 3:00 PM EST) -- A Progressive unit told a South Carolina federal court that a farm's canceled commercial auto policy affords it no coverage in a personal injury suit over a tractor-trailer crash, even if the insurer that issued the replacement policy has since gone into receivership. Ohio-based Progressive Northern Insurance Co. said in a declaratory action Friday against Johnny Michael Davis, Leonard Brown and J&J Farms Inc. that the replacement auto policy the farm received from Spirit Commercial Auto Risk Retention Group following the cancellation was fully in effect at the time of the crash. According to Progressive's complaint, Davis was driving a Ford...

