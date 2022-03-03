Latham & Watkins Snags White & Case Energy Deals Pro

By Dorothy Atkins (March 3, 2022, 7:00 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has hired a White & Case LLP partner in New York with decades of experience guiding private equity firms and investors in multibillion-dollar mergers and acquisitions of infrastructure and energy businesses, according to Latham & Watkins. Jason Webber has joined the Latham & Watkins' New York office as a partner in the mergers and acquisitions and private equity practices, and as a member of its corporate department, the firm said in a Feb. 22 statement. Webber told Law360 on Thursday that he decided to join Latham & Watkins due to the firm's large energy and infrastructure platform,...

