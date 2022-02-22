$35M Perdue, Tyson Deals With Chicken Farmers Cleared

By Nadia Dreid (February 22, 2022, 8:00 PM EST) -- Perdue and Tyson have gotten an Oklahoma federal court's final blessing on $35 million worth of settlements that will end claims that the poultry giants played a role in a cartel of rivals that colluded to hike the price of chicken. U.S. District Judge Robert J. Shelby signed the final approval order for both settlements Friday, drawing those specific battles — one of many waged against the poultry companies — to a close with boilerplate language stating that the court found the deals had "resulted from arm's-length negotiations between highly experienced counsel and fall within the range of possible approval."...

