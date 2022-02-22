Ex-Wilson Elser Paralegal Drops Discriminatory Firing Suit

By Emily Sides (February 22, 2022, 4:54 PM EST) -- A former paralegal at Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP has dropped claims filed in a Georgia federal court last year that the firm violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by firing her after refusing to accommodate a psychiatric disorder. Catherine Danforth permanently withdrew her suit on Sunday in a two-page notice after suing the 800-attorney firm in November, claiming that the firm discriminated against her and terminated her in April due to her disability. She also alleged that the firm didn't notify her after she was fired about the open enrollment period in a group health plan, violating the Consolidated Omnibus Budget...

