Fla. High Court Takes Up County's Appeal In Tax Fight

By Michael Nunes (February 22, 2022, 7:47 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court will take up one county's appeal of a lower court's decision finding that it owed taxes on property it owns in another county, the state high court said. The court issued an order Monday saying it will take jurisdiction of the case, in which Pinellas County is seeking relief from property taxes on 12,400 acres that it owned in neighboring Pasco County. In 2019, the Florida Second District Court of Appeal reversed a lower court decision and ruled that Pasco County's property appraiser was correct in finding that Pinellas County owed taxes on the land. "Neither the...

