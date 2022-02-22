NY Gov. Hochul Signs Conditional Cannabis Cultivation Bill

By Katryna Perera (February 22, 2022, 6:34 PM EST) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday signed into law a new adult-use cannabis cultivator license program, allowing hemp farmers across the state to apply for licenses to grow cannabis for the anticipated adult-use recreational market. The licenses, officially called conditional adult-use cannabis cultivator licenses, will be a part of the state's Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act — signed into law in March 2021 — and will expand opportunities for cannabis growing in 2022 for farmers who meet certain requirements, according to a press release from the governor's office. Farmers who qualify must practice safe, sustainable and environmentally friendly cultivation methods,...

