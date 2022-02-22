High Court Asks DOJ For Opinion On Medical Pot Payments

By Sam Reisman (February 22, 2022, 6:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the U.S. Department of Justice to offer its opinion on whether federal drug policy should outweigh state laws requiring insurers and employers to compensate patients for medical cannabis costs. The high court invited the U.S. solicitor general to file a brief expressing the executive branch's position as the justices mull whether to take up an appeal that could resolve the issue, which has divided the state courts. A petition for certiorari was circulated for conference on Friday. In the underlying decision, the Minnesota Supreme Court in October said that federal drug policy preempted a...

