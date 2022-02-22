Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MyChart Maker Wants Protection From NPE's Patents

By Dani Kass (February 22, 2022, 7:58 PM EST) -- The maker of patient portal application MyChart has asked a Florida federal court to hold that its product doesn't infringe patents owned by GreatGigz Solutions LLC, after the patent holder sued one of its customers for infringement.

Epic Systems Corp. filed a declaratory action suit in West Palm Beach on Friday, seeking a judgment that MyChart doesn't infringe four GreatGigz patents. GreatGigz, which Epic describes as a nonpracticing entity, or NPE, had sued Epic customer Christus Health in the Western District of Texas in December.

"Absent a declaration as requested herein, GreatGigz will continue to wrongfully allege that Epic and/or its...

