Cannabis Holding Co. Wants Investor Suit Killed

By Katryna Perera (February 22, 2022, 6:10 PM EST) -- GreenLink International Inc., a cannabis real estate and equipment leasing company, filed a motion for summary judgment in a lawsuit that accused the company of wrongfully canceling a shareholder's stock. In its motion, filed Monday in Colorado federal court, GreenLink argued that because the investor defaulted on a loan, the company was allowed to legally repurchase his shares. GreenLink moved for summary judgment on the plaintiff's conversion claim and its own counterclaims for breach of contract and declaratory relief. GreenLink argues that plaintiffs Fred Sebastian and his holding company, Duke Capital SA, have failed to support their claims for conversion and...

