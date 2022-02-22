Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cannabis Holding Co. Wants Investor Suit Killed

By Katryna Perera (February 22, 2022, 6:10 PM EST) -- GreenLink International Inc., a cannabis real estate and equipment leasing company, filed a motion for summary judgment in a lawsuit that accused the company of wrongfully canceling a shareholder's stock.

In its motion, filed Monday in Colorado federal court, GreenLink argued that because the investor defaulted on a loan, the company was allowed to legally repurchase his shares. GreenLink moved for summary judgment on the plaintiff's conversion claim and its own counterclaims for breach of contract and declaratory relief.

GreenLink argues that plaintiffs Fred Sebastian and his holding company, Duke Capital SA, have failed to support their claims for conversion and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!