Albright Says Broadcom Atty's Bluff Helped Sink Transfer Bid

By Andrew Karpan (February 22, 2022, 8:57 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright singled out an in-house lawyer at Broadcom for getting "called on his two-seven off-suit," using the bad Texas hold 'em hand to illustrate why the California chipmaker's bid to move a patent infringement suit out of his court isn't in the cards. Monday's nearly 40-page ruling was the latest from the Western District of Texas judge to reject a tech company's effort to pull a patent suit out of his highly scrutinized docket. This time the bad news was for Broadcom Inc., a chipmaker with customers that include Apple, Motorola, Hewlett-Packard and IBM. The decision was good news for a patent-holding company called Monterey...

