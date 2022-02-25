Crowell & Moring Adds Labor And Employment Partner

By Irene Spezzamonte (February 25, 2022, 5:28 PM EST) -- Crowell & Moring LLP has added a new partner to its litigation and labor and employment groups who has more than 20 years of experience in commercial and employment law. The firm announced Wednesday that trial attorney Christopher J. Banks recently joined the San Francisco office, where he will work on issues including contract disputes, wage and hour issues and claims brought under California's Private Attorney General Act. "A lot of what I do is at the intersection of employment, commercial and intellectual property law as I try to protect a company's most important assets, and because that's what I practice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS